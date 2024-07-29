TN Police on search for 2 accused in BSP leader Armstrong's murder

Chennai, July 29 The Tamil Nadu Police is still on the lookout for the two accused persons involved in the murder of the state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President, K. Armstrong, who was hacked to death early this month, leading to uproar against the state police and the DMK government.

The police have arrested 21 accused in the case till now and killed one of the accused, Thiruvengadam, in an alleged encounter while two of the main accused, Senthil and Raja, were still absconding.

The BSP have held the Tamil Nadu Police responsible for Armstrong's death and have demanded the state government for immediately arresting the main accused and to bring to light the reason behind the murder of the senior party leader.

BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mayawati, attended the funeral of Armstrong, who has been one of its top party leaders in south India.

Meanwhile, the state police sources told IANS that several bank accounts related to those arrested had shown major transactions in the days prior to Armstrong's murder.

A senior Tamil Nadu Police officer told IANS that if the transactions in these bank accounts were found to be related to the murder of Armstrong, then they could be frozen.

The 53-year-old Armstrong, who is a lawyer by profession, was also a Dalit activist.

