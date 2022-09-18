TN: Six killed on Salem highway as truck collides with minibus

Chennai, Sep 18 Six people were killed in a road accident on the Salem-Chennai highway at Pethanickenpalayam on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred when a truck rammed into the Omnibus that was parked on the road at 12.30 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Omnibus occupants T. Thirunnavakarasu (61), his wife Vijaya (59), his son Ravikumar (47), relatives T. Senthil Velan (42), Subramani( 41), and Dheepan (27), the cleaner of the bus.

Tirunavakkarasu and his family members were on way to Chennai to attend the puberty function of his granddaughter. Another relative Jayaprakash (41) suffered multiple injuries including fractures and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Salem.

Vazhapady Deputy Superintendent of Police, N. Shwetha while speaking to media persons said that Tirunavakkarasu was loading all the materials required for the function in the storage area of the Omnibus, and the cleaner, Dheepan was helping him when the truck rammed into the back side of the Omnibus.

The DSP said that Tirunavakkarasu, Deepan, Ravikumar, Subramani and Senthil Velan died on the spot while Vijaya suffered grave head injuries and was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Salem district collector, S. Karmegam, Superintendent of Police, Sri Abhinav, and other senior officers visited the accident spot.

Police has launched a manhunt to trace truck driver who is absconding.

