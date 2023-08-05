TN state transport bus hits tree, 15 injured

Chennai, Aug 5 At least 15 people were injured on Saturday after the driver of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus they were travelling in lost control and hit a tree on Saturday near Tiruvannamalai town, police said.

The bus was heading to Kancheepuram from Salem.

Of the 15 injured persons including the driver and conductor, the situation of a passenger is said to be critical.

All the injured are admitted at Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital.

Police said that the bus driver did not notice a median at the centre of the road. While trying to steer the vehicle to the left to avoid the median and prevent an accident, he however lost and it hit the tree.

Tiruvannamalai police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

