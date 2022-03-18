TN to set up Rs 300 cr botanical garden

Chennai, March 18 Partnering with the Kew Gardens of London, the Tamil Nadu government is set to build a botanical garden at an outlay of Rs 300 crore near Chennai, state Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan said.

While presenting the state budget for 2022-23 in the state Assembly, Rajan said that the botanical gardens serve as bio-diversity hubs as well as recreational spots for public.

"Taking this into consideration, the government will set up a botanical garden at a cost of Rs 300 crore near Chennai in partnership with Kew Gardens of London. For this, a detailed project report will be prepared," he said.

In addition, to generate awareness about forests and wildlife among young children, the government has decided to set up a Children's Nature Park at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore which will house birds, butterflies and animals by remodelling the Guindy Children's Park.

A detailed project report will be prepared this year, he added.

According to him, the government will set up the 'Tamil Nadu Green Climate Change Fund' to fund climate change initiatives, mitigation and greening projects.

The fund will also mobilise necessary resources from various sources including development finance institutions and international climate funds.

For the conservation of animals, expansion of its habitat and spreading awareness among people, the government will implement "Project Nilgiri Tahr" with an initial allocation of Rs 10 crore.

According to Rajan, the a Forest Commission is also being set up to recommend policy changes needed in forest conservation, expansion of green cover, involvement of tribals in forest management, prevention of man-animal conflict, capacity building and modernisation initiatives in the forest department.

Eco-tourism without harming the forests will be promoted by developing Sethumadai (Coimbatore district), Manavanur and Thadiyan Kudisai (Dindigul district) and Yelagiri (Tirupattur district) in public-private-partnership mode.

Many amenities such as accommodation and forest awareness centres will also be set up at these locations. The proceeds from these projects will be used for the development of the surrounding areas, he added.

