Tragedy on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 2 Dead, 7 Injured After Speeding Bus Collides With Vehicle

A devastating expressway crash occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj on Monday morning, leaving two people dead and seven others injured. The incident involved a private bus traveling from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to CO City Kannauj, Kamlesh Kumar, the accident happened around 9 AM when the bus reportedly lost control and collided with another vehicle from the side. The force of the impact caused significant damage and led to casualties.

"One person died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries at Tirwa Medical College," said Kamlesh Kumar. "Seven others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment. The condition of some is said to be serious."Local authorities, including police and emergency responders, arrived at the scene promptly and facilitated the rescue and transportation of the injured to the hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.Traffic on the expressway was temporarily disrupted but has since resumed normal flow.



