Tragic Accident in Baramulla: Three Dead, Eleven Injured as Mini-Bus Overturns

In a devastating accident earlier today, a mini-bus overturned within the jurisdiction of the Dangiwacha police station in Rafiabad, Baramulla district, resulting in the deaths of three passengers and injuries to eleven others. The incident occurred when the driver of the mini-bus reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Eyewitnesses at the scene described a chaotic aftermath, with bystanders rushing to assist the victims before emergency services arrived.

Local authorities, including police and medical teams, responded swiftly to the accident. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical treatment. The condition of several individuals is reported to be critical, prompting concerns about the potential for the death toll to rise. District officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that speeding and potentially adverse road conditions may have contributed to the tragic event.