Trangender's body with stab wound found in Delhi

New Delhi, June 29 The body of a 25-year-old transgender with stab injuries was found in Delhi's Rohini area in the early hours of Thursday, the police said. Sharing the details, a senior police officer said that the body was found near the Japanese Park at around 4 a.m., with stab wound on the chest.

"The body has been shifted to the hospital. The exact nature of the injury will be ascertained once we have the post-mortem report," the officer said.

As per the FSL team, which inspected the spot, the incident had occurred at another place and later the body was dumped near the park

A case has been registered at Prashant Vihar police station, and some suspects have been identified, the officer said.

"A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused," the officer added.

