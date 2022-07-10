Transfer order of officials not cancelled, given for review: Bihar minister

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar banned the transfer posting of officers in the Land Reforms and Revenue departments, state minister Ramsurat Rai on Sunday clarified that the orders weren't cancelled but suggested for review as some people complained their orders came within a short span of time.

While denying a rift between Janata Dal (United) JDU and BJP, Rai said the chief minister has had a firm relationship with BJP for more than 20 years and clarified rumours saying that it is a strong NDA alliance and it will continue.

Rai further said as far as transfers are concerned, some people complained that orders came within a short span of time. So the Chief Minister said it needs to be reviewed, adding that the officials would continue wherever they are, for the time being.

After a week or in 10 days, the reviewed report will be sent with the approval of the chief minister, he said.

"I cancelled (orders) and I myself send (report) after review. The Chief Minister will give his approval. There's no discrepancy, no casteism involved. Officers have no caste. Transfer posting is held on basis of representations, it is done for people who have completed three years here," Rai said.

Earlier on June 30, many officers of the Land Reforms and Revenue departments were transferred on a large scale by Rai.

This is the second such case in his tenure when transfers made by him have been overruled by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor