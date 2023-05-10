Trial court's observations in 2 bizman's case can't be relied upon by other accused: Delhi HC on excise case

New Delhi, May 10 On the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a trial court's order to grant bail to Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that special judge's observations in their case cannot be relied upon by any other co-accused person in any proceedings in excise policy case.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had granted bail to the two businessmen last week.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Wednesday issued notice on the probe agency's plea seeking cancellation of bail.

For the ED, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju prayed the court for it to pass an order so that no other accused in the matter must rely upon judge Nagpal's observations.

Joshi, an associate of Vijay Nair, is accused by the ED of channelling kickbacks through expenses borne by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2022 Goa Assembly electionsthrough his media company, M/S Chariot Media Pvt. Ltd.

The agency claimed that Joshi and Malhotra were actively involved in money laundering through a variety of acts involving the proceeds of crime, such as their concealment, possession, acquisition, use, and projection.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the case, has been alleged by the ED of being the mastermind behind the entire case and of deliberately leaking the policy to the co-accused to generate financial kickbacks.

On May 6, the probe agency had apprised the judge Nagpal that proceeds of a crime worth Rs 622 crore was generated due to the activities of the accused as excise minister.

Sisodia is currently under judicial custody.

On Monday, Judge Nagpal had extended the AAP leader's judicial custody till May 23.

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him on February 26 this year.

Last month, Judge Nagpal had denied him bail, holding that the evidence, prima facie, "speaks volumes" of his involvement in the offence.

In the case being probed by the CBI, the court extended Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12.



