Tribal girl 'rape and murder': NCPCR team to visit Dumka

New Delhi, Sep 4 A team led by Priyank Kanoongo, Chairman National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), will visit Dumka in Jharkhand in wake of recent incident of alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old minor girl.

The team of NCPCR team led by Priyank Kanoongo, will reach Dumka on Monday and will visit the SP, the investigation official and doctors who conducted autopsy of the deceased. The team will also meet the family members of the girl, officials said.

"The Commission has come across with yet another incident of alleged rape and murder of a minor tribal girl by a man named Arman Ansari… under Mufassil police station on Friday. The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested and a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO and SC-ST Act," an official notice from NCPCR said.

The 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly sexually exploited by the man on the pretext of marriage and was raped, killed, and hanged from the tree in Dumka.

After the visit, the NCPCR team will prepare a report on the matter.

