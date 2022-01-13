Tributes paid to martyred J&K policeman Rohit Chib

Jammu, Jan 13 Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh on Thursday led senior officers of the department, family members, relatives and friends in paying floral tribute to the martyr SgCt Rohit Chib and attended the funeral at the Jogi Gate cremation ground.

Senior officers including ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh and other Police and civil administration officers and large number of people paid their tributes to the martyr.

Speaking to media persons, the DGP said that J&K Police along with other security forces is fighting against terrorists and their supporters with firm determination. He said that a good number of terrorists were neutralized in the beginning of 2022 and people have heaved sigh of relief after the elimination of these terrorists.

He said that in the coming days more stringent actions will be taken against terrorists and with the support of people more and peaceful environment will prevail soon.

The DGP said that it has become a trend of Pakistani based agencies and terrorists to attack on forces and disturb peace and order while using civil as shields. Efforts and precautions are being taken to save the lives of civil during encounters, he added.

He said that efforts are being made to infiltrate terrorists in our land. He said that forces on the border and hinterland are protecting with utmost dedication and every effort of infiltration will be thwarted.

Pertinently Rohit Chib attained martyrdom on Wednesday in an encounter at Pariwan area of District Kulgam while evacuating the civil from the encounter site to safer places. In the encounter a top terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM was killed while three Army soldiers and two civil were injured.

Rohit Chib had joined the J&K Police as constable in the year 2011 and was promoted to the next rank for his dedication and devotion towards duties in the year 2017.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor