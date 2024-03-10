Trinamool Party Ousts Nusrat Jahan Amid Sandeshkhali Controversy

The Trinamool Congress has decided not to nominate MP Nusrat Jahan for the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat amidst the Sandeshkhali controversy. Instead, Mahua Moitra has been given the ticket for the Krishnanagar constituency. Nurul Islam has been chosen as the replacement candidate for Nusrat Jahan. The party has unveiled a list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including Yousuf Pathan for the Baharampur seat, Shatrughan Sinha for Asansol, and Kirti Azad for Durgapur, among others.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced the names of 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. With the declaration of the TMC candidates on all 42 seats in Bengal, the party has signalled to go solo in the polls. Despite the efforts by the Congress-led INDIA bloc, Mamata Banerjee cornered the idea of any alliance. The party has also pitched former cricketer Yusuf Pathan from the Berhampore constituency.Putting to rest all speculation of a possible tie up with INDIA bloc in Bengal, Mamata said the TMC will contest elections alone in the state, and "will also fight in Assam and Meghalaya".