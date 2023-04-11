Trinamool to explore legal options after EC withdraws its national party status

The Election Commission of India on Monday recognised the Aam Aadmi Party as a national party. The poll body also revoked the status of several prominent parties in the country. Meanwhile the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is now exploring legal options to challenge EC decision after its national party status was withdrawn.

National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. many congratulations to all. Crores of people of the country have taken us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us this huge responsibility," Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal exulted. Sharing the EC order, the AAP asserted that its time had now come. “No one can stop an idea whose time has come. Aam Aadmi Party's time has come. India's time has come," it quoted Kejriwal as saying.

While some including the Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and the Communist Party of India lost their ‘national’ tag, others had their state party status revoked in certain areas. The Election Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.