Tripura: BSF seizes narcotic substances worth Rs 1.04 Crore

Dhalai (Tripura) [India], May 9 : The vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops posted in Tripura seized narcotic substances comprising of brown sugar, phensedyl and other contraband items worth Rs 1.04 crore from the DEMU train at Ambassa under Dhalai district and also detained a smuggler while smuggling drugs through India-Bangladesh international border, an official statement said on Monday.

BSF Tripura seized 204 grams of suspected brown sugar, valued at Rs 1,02,00,000 in the international market, from the Railway Station Ambassa.

The seizure of the suspected brown sugar was made from a white colour bag left abandoned by the suspect who managed to slip away taking advantage of other passengers.

Besides the above, the troops also seized 4 kgs of Ganja, 377 bottles of Phensedyl/Eskuff cough syrup and other contraband items having a collective seizure value of Rs 2,74,999 apprehending a Bangladeshi national in other operations along Indo-Bangladesh international border.

BSF is persistently putting efforts to make society, drug-free by enforcing the rule of law and such seizures of drugs is a decisive step in this direction.

Vigilant BSF troops deployed on the extreme frontiers of the country in Tripura are effectively guarding the International Border and seizing contraband items regularly from the bordering areas.

Border Security Force is fully committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from Tripura making "Tripura - A Drug-Free State".

It is pertinent to mention that the BSF Tripura is committed to eradicating the drug menace and to thwarting the attempts being made by trans-border criminals/smugglers by taking all possible proactive measures and is frequently confiscating huge quantities of contraband giving big jolts to trans-border smugglers, particularly Narcotics/drug traffickers during 'Anti-Smuggling Drives' in the Tripura State.

