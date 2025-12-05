Tripura CM Saha stresses boosting industries using local raw materials

Agartala, Dec 5 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday emphasised the need to promote industries that utilise the state’s readily available raw materials.

The Chief Minister said that, in this regard, “we need to think outside the box and adopt new approaches”.

Saha held a review meeting of the state-owned Tripura Small Industries Corporation (TSIC) at the Civil Secretariat.

He said that the forest resources, pineapples, tea, rubber, and various other agro-based products are available in the state, and these should be specially utilised.

“Considering the current situation, emphasis should be given to producing environment-friendly and biodegradable products,” said Saha.

He said that an auction centre will be set up to export more pineapples produced in the state to markets outside the state.

The Chief Minister also suggested organising a pineapple festival and advised TSIC officials to take initiatives to set up a matchmaking and spice-making factory in the state.

In the review meeting, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and TSIC Chairman and MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma informed the Chief Minister about the activities and plans of the corporation.

Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte, Chief Minister's Secretary Dr Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty, Finance Secretary Apurba Roy, along with the TSIC MD and other officials, were present at the meeting.

In another meeting, the Chief Minister on Friday said that the state government is working with special focus on the development of people from every section of society.

He said that the Scheduled Caste Cooperative Development Corporation plays a significant role in ensuring the self-reliance and advancement of the Scheduled Caste community. In the past, these corporations were not utilised properly.

The present state government is working with the aim of operating them with transparency, Saha said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that during the meeting, Saha said that the Corporation is playing an important role in improving the quality of life of the SC community in the state.

He asked the officials to strengthen the Corporation’s development through proper planning, modern management, and a humane approach. The Chief Minister was also briefed on the Corporation’s overall programs and its current status.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Managing Director of the SC Corporation, Jayanta Dey, presented an illustrated report showcasing a comprehensive picture of the Corporation’s past and present.

He stated that until now, the Corporation did not have a Board of Directors. A Board has now been formed, consisting of eight members and three official members.

