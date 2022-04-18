Tripura Deputy CM invites Bangladesh industries to invest in state

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday urged the Bangladesh government to felicitate industries to set up units in Tripura to take the existing business relations between both the countries to a new height.

Varma, who also happens to be the Finance Minister of the state, observed that both the countries will be equally benefited if Bangladesh Industries open manufacturing units in the state given the relaxations granted by the Government of India.

He said that Tripura is all set to become the trade corridor of the entire North East India and Bangladesh should be a part of it.

During the inaugural speech for the three-day 'Bharat-Bangladesh Paryatan Utsav' (Indo-Bangla Tourism Festival) at Ujjayanta Palace, Varma said, "We want Bangladesh industries to invest in Tripura. The Bangladesh government can encourage their industries to show interest in Tripura and become a part of the state's development. Both sides will be immensely benefited by this."

"Our government is setting up a land port and work is progressing for the proposed special economic zone (SEZ) in Sabroom of Tripura's south district. Our state is all set to become a trade corridor for the entire Northeast region," he added.

Varma further said that Tripura and Bangladesh share close relations for many decades and both the regions have potential in the tourism sector.

"We are neighbours, not only geographically but also historically and culturally. The sole purpose of such events is to strengthen the strong friendship we share for decades", the minister said.

Dr Md Abdus Shahid, MP and Chairman of Committee on Estimates and Former Chief Whip of Bangladesh Parliament said that tourism plays an important role in boosting the economic sector and such events help to strengthen the bonding between both the countries.

Tripura Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy said Tripura has secured the second position in the North East region in terms of foreign tourist footfalls. "Most of the tourists come from Bangladesh."

The three-day event started with an indigenous food festival and cultural events. A rally was also organized on the first day of the festival to celebrate the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

