Tripura govt imposes 'restriction' on sale of petrol & diesel amid regulations in train movements

Agartala/Guwahati, May 2 In view of the restricted and regulated movement of trains, including goods trains between Tripura and the rest of the country, the state government has imposed restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel from Wednesday.

Officials said that the stock of fuel -- petrol and diesel -- in Tripura has plummeted in view of temporary restriction on train movement between Jatinga-Lumpur and New Harangajao stations under Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway for undertaking track safety related work.

Tripura government's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department's Additional Secretary Nirmal Adhikari in an order said that in view of the supply constraint of petrol and diesel due to disruption of goods' movement through trains in the state, restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel were imposed from Wednesday.

Under these restrictions, from two-wheelers to all kinds of vehicles could purchase petrol and diesel from the petrol pumps up to a certain quantity.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that the operation of passenger and goods carrying trains got affected since April 25 owing to derailment of an engine of a goods train.

He said that more than 300 labourers along with other technicians and 10 machines worked round the clock to restore the train service on the Jatinga-Lampur and New Haflong route that is vital not only for the entire South Assam areas but also for states like Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram.

In view of frequent rainfall in the nearby hilly areas, the entire hill section from Lumding to Badarpur is being monitored day and night, the CPRO said.

De said that in view of the derailment, NFR has decided to impose restrictions on train movement in Jatinga-Lampur and New Haflong portion of the hill section since April 27.

Accordingly, there will be no train movement on that section from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. temporarily for undertaking work related to the safety of railway tracks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor