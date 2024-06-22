Tripura police rescue three 'missing' minors

Agartala, June 22 Three minors, who reportedly fled from their homes, were rescued by the police on Saturday a day after they went 'missing' in Tripura’s Khowai district.

The police in Dharmanagar in North Tripura district said that after getting a tip-off from their counterparts in Khowai district, a search operation was launched and the three minors, including a girl, were rescued while they were trying to reach neighbouring Assam by road.

The police have handed them over to their parents after completing the formalities.

The three minors, all under the age of 16, reportedly had some issues with their parents due to which they fled from their homes in Khowai district.

