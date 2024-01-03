Truckers' body calls for end to stir after assurance on new hit-and-run law

In a recent development, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), representing truckers, announced on Tuesday that the government has provided assurance regarding the implementation of new laws pertaining to hit-and-run cases. After long talks with the government, the All-India Motor Transport Congress called off the agitation.

The government reportedly conveyed that these laws will be enacted following thorough discussions with AIMTC members. Consequently, AIMTC has appealed to truck drivers to conclude their strike in light of this assurance.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla Tuesday said the decision to invoke a new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, which has sparked protests by truckers, will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.

He also appealed to the AIMTC and all the agitating drivers to return to work.

The government wants to point out that these new laws and provisions have not yet come into force. We would also like to point out that the decision to invoke Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita will be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress, he said after a meeting with a delegation of the AIMTC.

Following a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday evening, a government source revealed that the issue has been successfully resolved. The source emphasized that, despite the resolution, the new provisions under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) have not been put into effect as of now.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of a three-day strike initiated by some truck, bus, and tanker operators on Monday. The strike was organized in protest against the stringent jail and fine regulations introduced under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases. It is noteworthy that the punishment for such cases was limited to 2 years under the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As a consequence of the strike, approximately 2,000 petrol pumps, primarily located in western and northern India, experienced depletion in fuel stocks. Although state-owned oil firms had proactively replenished fuel reserves at most petrol pumps nationwide in anticipation of the truckers' strike, some outlets in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab faced stock shortages due to the heightened demand, according to industry officials.

Hit from Back accounted for the largest share in total accident deaths (19.5 per cent) in 2022 , followed by Hit and Run and Head on Collision which accounted for 18.1 per cent and 15.7 per cent, respectively.