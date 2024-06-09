'Tweeted By New Young Intern': Rajeev Chandrasekhar Takes U-Turn On 'Quitting Public Service' Post

On Sunday, former IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced his departure from electoral politics after serving for 18 years in public office. In a post on social media platform X, he mentioned his intention to continue serving the party as a leader. However, he later deleted the post.

In a tweet made later, Chandrasekhar clarified that the deleted tweet was posted by "a new young intern" in his team.

His earlier deleted tweet said, “Today curtains down on my 18 year stint of public service , of which 3 years I had the privilege to serve with PM Narendra Modiji’s Team Modi2.0. I certainly didn’t intend to end my 18 years of public service, as a candidate who lost an Election, but that’s how it turned out.”

However, in a new tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "Today marks the end of my 18 years long stint as a MP and my 3 years as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. A tweet - tweeted by a new young intern in my team - thanking everyone for their inspiration and support during these 18 years of public service as MP, has created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work. Inorder to avoid any further complexities on this, the tweet stands deleted. My work and commitment to taking India forward and Thiruvananthapuram, as a karyakarta of BJP remains as relentless as before. Thank you all who replied/msgd/called," Chandrasekhar said in his tweet.

Today marks the end of my 18 years long stint as a MP and my 3 years as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji.



A tweet - tweeted by a new young intern in my team - thanking everyone for their inspiration and support during… — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) June 9, 2024

A few days ago, Chandrasekhar's defeat to Congress's three-time MP Shashi Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency was confirmed in the closely contested Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Tharoor secured victory with a narrow margin of just 16,077 votes.