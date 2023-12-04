Two arrested for posing as Yogi Adityanath’s OSD

Lucknow, Dec 4 Two men have been arrested for allegedly using their mobile number to pose as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and using indecent language and even threatening people.

Gautam Palli SHO Rikesh Kumar Singh said: “The men have been booked under Indian Penal Code’s sections 419 (cheat by personation), 420 (cheating), and 507 (criminal intimidation) in an FIR at Gautam Palli police station after which they have been arrested.”

According to police, the two accused arrested from Deoria were identified as Ved Prakash Mishra and Sandeep Singh.

The complainant, Sanjeev Singh, OSD to Yogi, in his written complaint to Gautam Palli police, said that the men, who use their three mobile numbers, used indecent language and even tried to threaten some people impersonating as OSD to exert pressure on them.

“On the basis of the complaint, the FIR was registered, and section 419 was added after the arrest of the accused,” the SHO said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor