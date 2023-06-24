Two arrested with 525 gm of heroin in West Bengal's Lalgola

Lalgola (West Bengal) [India], June 24 : Maldah unit of the Special Task Force of West Bengal on Friday night arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 525 grams of heroin, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the action was taken during a raid conducted at the Panditpur area under Lalgola Police Station on the basis of a tip-off received through sources.

During the raid, two persons, identified as Nesharul (22), and Rajesh (20), were apprehended. After a thorough search, 525 gms of heroin was found and seized from their possession, they said.

Based on the seizure, a complaint was lodged by Special Task Force, West Bengal at Lalgola Thana, and a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused duo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor