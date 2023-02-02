Two bystanders injured after two men open fire in Delhi's Bhogal market

New Delhi, Feb 2 Two bystanders were injured after two men opened fire in the crowded Bhogal market in south Delhi with an intent to kill their rival, an official said on Thursday.

The police said that the incident occurred on Wednesday and the shooters were targeting a man who is out on bail in connection with their friend's murder in 2020.

A senior police officer said: "At 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a PCR call regarding a firing incident was received at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, following which a police team was rushed to the spot."

"At the spot, a youth named Nikhil (24), a resident of Pant Nagar, told the police that two youths had opened fire at him. While they missed the target, two passersby Neeraj (24) and Mohammad Gulzar (18), both residents of Bhogal were injured in the firing," the officer said.

Both the injured persons were admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre where they are undergoing treatment.

"A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and police teams are scanning CCTV footages to trace the accused, who fled from the spot after the incident," said the officer.

