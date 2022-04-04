Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar

By ANI | Published: April 4, 2022 04:25 PM2022-04-04T16:25:20+5:302022-04-04T16:35:08+5:30

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar, informed the officials on Monday.

Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar | Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar

Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar

Next

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar, informed the officials on Monday.

The attack took place at Maisuma in Lal Chowk.

Earlier, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the troops of the Indian Army and Special Operation Group (SOG) from a village along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, during a joint operation on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Central Reserve Police ForceIndian ArmyParamilitary central reserve police forceIndian central reserve police forceTwo indian armyCentral reserve police forcesGeneral of central reserve police forcesA central reserve police forceGeneral of central reserve police forceFour indian army