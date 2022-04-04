Two CRPF jawans injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar
By ANI | Published: April 4, 2022 04:25 PM2022-04-04T16:25:20+5:302022-04-04T16:35:08+5:30
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar, informed the officials on Monday.
The attack took place at Maisuma in Lal Chowk.
Earlier, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the troops of the Indian Army and Special Operation Group (SOG) from a village along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, during a joint operation on Sunday.
( With inputs from ANI )
