Two dead after being run over by train in Outer Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Two people were found dead after they were hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks near Nangloi Railway Station in Outer Delhi, the officials said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, the information about the incident was received at 8:45 am on Saturday morning.

"Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding the bodies of two men found on the railway track at 8:45 a.m. today," said Delhi Police.

They further said that the deceased were yet to be identified.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier in an unrelated incident, three teenagers were killed after being run over by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad.

The deceased were residents of Shahalampur village under Bhogaon in the Mainpuri district and had come to attend a wedding function in the Mohdabad area.

The mishap took place near Nibkarori station and the deceased were identified as Ritik, Hariom and Vineet. Their bodies were discovered by some village women lying on the Farrukhabad-Delhi rail tracks.

After being informed by a police team reached the spot but family members of the deceased did not allow police to take the bodies for a post-mortem, according to Mohammadabad Deputy Superintendant of Police (DySP) Arun Kumar.

