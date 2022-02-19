Two dead after mercedes rams into truck in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 Two people were killed after their car rammed into a truck in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Kumar and Krishna Solanki, both residents of Palam village.

The incident took place on the intervening night of February 18-19.

"At about 2.50 a.m., a PCR call regarding accident of a Mercedes car on road from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurugram was received," the official said.

He informed that five people Vinod Kumar, Krishan Solanki, Nitin, Jitender and Karan Bhardwaj were returning home after attending marriage function in Faridabad.

"They were driving fast and as per the version of bypassers they rammed their car into a truck," said the official.

Two boys died in the accident while the other three are currently under treatment at a hospital.

The cops have registered a case at Delhi Cantt police station and initiated an investigation.

"Teams have been deployed and CCTV cameras are being checked to identify and trace the offending vehicle," the official added.

