Two drug peddlers held in Hyderabad, MDMA seized

Hyderabad, March 20 Two alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in Hyderabad's Cyberabad area and MDMA seized from them, police said.

The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur and Gachibowli police conducted a joint operation to trace the main drug peddlers involved in two cases registered in Cyberabad Commissionerate and 3 other cases in Hyderabad city.

The arrested were identified as Syed Abdul Rahman, 27, a resident of Hyderabad, and Milansi Narendrasi Vanath, 34.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, G. Vineeth said 11 grams of MDMA, several mobile phones and one Jaguar car were seized from their possession. The total value of the seized property is Rs.1 crore.

Police said the accused had developed an extensive drug network in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa They were targeting regular pub-goers in metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Panaji to exploit them and used the proceeds of this illegal drug trade to buy big fancy cars, luxury items and to enjoy a lavish life.

They were allegedly involved in various drug cases registered in Cyberabad and Hyderabad police Commissionerates. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at Jagadagirigutta police station of Cyberabad and two NDPS cases were booked last year at Dabeerpura and Malakpet police stations. Two cases were booked this year at the Gachibowli police station while one was registered at the Chaderghat police station of the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

