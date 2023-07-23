Two fans of Surya die of electrocution while installing flexi

Amaravati, July 23 Two youths died of electrocution while installing a flexi on the occasion of actor Surya’s birthday in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district.

The incident occurred in Narasaraopet town when the two youths were putting up a flexi on Saturday night as part of the preparations for Surya’s birthday on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred when an iron rod of the flexi came into contact with an overhead electric wire. Both the youths died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as N. Venkatesh and P. Sai, both students of degree second year. The bodies were shifted to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for autopsy.

Police said Venkatesh and Sai, students of a private college in the town, were installing flexi along with their friends.

Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

--IANS

