Two held for cheating people on pretext of providing jobs at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jan 21 Delhi Police has arrested two people for allegedly fleecing people on the pretext of providing jobs in Airlines at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, an official said here on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Naveen Pathak and Kamal Sharma. Notably, the police had earlier arrested three other accused in the same case.

According to the official, on June 17, 2021 a complaint was received from one Surender Singh Fartyal alleging that he had been cheated on pretext of providing a job at IGI Airport in Spicejet Airlines, New Delhi.

He further alleged that he deposited money in the bank account of two people named Subham Tiwari and Arun Kumar Sharma in the name of security deposit, insurance charge and other hidden charges.

He provided the phone number of the alleged, who had approached for providing a job at Airport. Subsequently, the police registered a case under sections 420, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code at the IGI Airport police station and a probe was initiated.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that there are several others, who have been cheated on the pretext of providing jobs at airport in different airlines. They have deposited money in a bank account belonging to Kamal Sharma and a bank account belonging to Yogesh Sharma.

The three accused persons namely Subham Tiwari, Ajay Thakur and Himanshu Thakur were earlier arrested in the month of June 2021.

On sustained interrogation, they revealed the name of mastermind Naveen Pathak, who used to provide bank accounts in which the cheated amount was transferred from the innocent victims.

"The accused Pathak was traced and arrested on January 9," the official said.

The accused Naveen Pathak disclosed that he provided around 15 bank accounts to Himanshu Thakur and other accused persons, with ulterior motive to cheat money from innocent job seekers.

Further, on the instance of accused Naveen Pathak another accused namely Kamal Sharma (Prime account holder) was arrested from Aligarh, UP. "Further investigation of the case is in progress," the police added.

