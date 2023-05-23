Two held for raping minor with promise of ice cream in UP

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), May 23 Two persons, including a 60-year-old owner of a marriage lawn, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and gangraping a 16-year-old girl after luring her away with an ice cream.

The survivor, who lives in Dahi police station area limits in a rented accommodation with her family, had left home to buy an ice cream, when two car borne-men approached her and asked her where she was going.

When she said she was going to buy an ice cream, they offered to buy it for her and asked her to get inside the car. The two men took her to a hotel and raped her.

When the minor was missing for a long time, the family members started searching for her. They found her near Shiv Nagar locality past midnight and she narrated the ordeal to her family members.

The girl's parents took her to the Dahi police station and lodged a complaint.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor