Two held for stabbing youth to death in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Two persons have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man to death here in New Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Sachin, a senior police officer said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chandan Chaudhary, the accused were known to the deceased.

"A 23-year-old man was stabbed near Neb Sarai area. The victim named Sachin had major injuries. He had previous involvement with the accused. The deceased had a fight near his house & accused who attacked him were known to him," the DCP Chaudhary said.

"We have registered a case. Further investigation is underway," the DCP added.

Both the accused persons have been apprehended.

Police identified the accused as Devraj alias Annu (18) and Ayush Thapa (18), both residents of Devli Village, New Delhi.

"The motive behind the murder is the personal enmity between the accused and the deceased regarding a year-old feud. The deceased had also threatened them with dire consequences," police said.

The weapon of offence and the blood-stained clothes of the accused persons have been recovered, police said.

Police said, on June 5 at 11:30 am, two boys stopped the deceased near his house.

"The boys stabbed him following an argument. He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Science's Trauma Centre by his brother and family members where he was declared brought dead," police said.

The crime team inspected the scene, police said.

Vinita, an eyewitness, said that Devraj and Ayush stabbed Sachin. "He was taken to the hospital," she told police.

A case was registered on the basis of the complaint of her statement, police said.

"The CCTV footage was analyzed. The accused persons were identified with the help of technical surveillance and local information, and both the accused persons were apprehended," police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor