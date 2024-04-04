Two held from Rajasthan for selling bank account details to cyber criminals: Gurugram police

Gurugram, April 4 A team of the Cyber Crime Police Station, Manesar, has arrested two men from Rajasthan's Nagaur for allegedly selling bank account details to cyber criminals, police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashutosh alias Rohit and Mohit.

During interrogation, the duo disclosed that Ashutosh had 38 bank accounts opened in his name in different banks in Rajasthan based on fake Aadhaar cards and sold them to cybercriminals, police said.

DCP, Cyber Crime, Siddhant Jain said that on March 23, a woman had filed a complaint at Manesar Cyber Police Station, reporting that the cybercriminals, passing themselves as Mumbai Police officials, told her that there was a courier package in her name and it contained illegal goods.

After this, she was defrauded of Rs 20 lakh by threats and intimidation.

Based on the complaint, the police apprehended both the accused. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the defrauded amount was transferred to the bank account of Ashutosh.

"Ashutosh used to open bank accounts fraudulently and give them to his associate Mohit. Mohit would further sell those accounts to cyber fraudsters," the DCP said, adding that information about transactions worth more than Rs 1 crore has been found in a bank account of Ashutosh and 38 ATM cards recovered from him.

