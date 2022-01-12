Two held in Assam, 795 gm heroin, wildlife products seized

The Karbi Anglong Police arrested two persons and recovered 795 grams heroin and wildlife products from them in Khatkhati, Assam on Wednesday.

The illegal wildlife products included elephant ankle, deer horn, tortoise skin etc.

Taking to Twitter, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the development in the case.

"AssamAgainstDrugs @karbianglongpol recovered 795-gram Heroin at Khatkhati, Karbi Anglong along with some wildlife products which include elephant ankle, deer horn, tortoise skin etc. Two persons were arrested in the operation. Much appreciated. Keep it up @assampolice," he said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor