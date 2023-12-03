Two held in UP after video showing migratory birds being killed goes viral

Kanpur (UP), Dec 3 Two people have been arrested and two minors were being questioned after a video surfaced on social media, showing people hunting migratory birds and taking them away.

More than 10 species of birds have flown to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and are flocking the suburbs, particularly in the vicinity of the Ganga River bed. The avian influx after a two -year gap has been healthy this year.

Beat in-charge of Sarsaul forest range, K.K. Kushwaha said an FIR had been lodged against four people, two of them minors. The case was lodged by the Maharajpur police under Sections 9 and 21 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“All the four were identified through the video and others are also being identified,” said Kushwaha, adding that the video which surfaced on Friday showed large-scale hunting of migratory birds, particularly Siberian cranes.

“Our investigation revealed that the video was shot in Domanpur Purvameer in Sarsaul near the river. The men seen taking away the dead birds after killing them were Rampal and Vinod, residents of Dibiyapur village,” he said, adding that the information was shared with the police and arrests were made.

The two minors were being questioned and would be sent to the juvenile home.

