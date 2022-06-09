Two hybrid LeT terrorists held from J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, June 9 Two hybrid terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested by J&K Police and other security forces from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

"Based on specific input about movement of terrorists, a joint naka was established by PC Sopore along with 52 RR at Gurseer in the jurisdiction of police station Tarzoo. During checking, the joint party intercepted two persons coming from Darpora Delina towards Seer who on seeing joint naka party tried to escape but were apprehended," a police officer said.

The arrested duo has been identified as Faizan Ahmad Paul, resident of Pinjoora Shopian, and Muzamil Rashid Mir, resident of Aarihal Pulwama.

Arms and ammunition including two pistols, two magazines and five pistol rounds were recovered from their possession.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested persons are hybrid terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT (TRF) and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civil including outside labourers," police said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

