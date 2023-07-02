Two labourers killed while digging well in Gurugram

Published: July 2, 2023

Gurugram, July 2 Two labourers were killed while they were digging a well in Farrukhnagar's Jarau village on Sunday, police said.

According to police, two labourers, namely Rajender, a resident of Siwadi village in Gurugram and Manoj of Bihar, had taken up the job of digging a well in Mukesh Yadav's fields in Farrukhnagar area.

On Sunday, while they had dug around seven to eight feet deep well, a large mudslide fell on them burying both.

The two were rushed to a hospital for treatment but were declared brought dead.

However, police said they are in the process to file a case.

