Two Maoist commanders arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar

Ranchi, March 9 The Jharkhand Police arrested two zonal commanders of the banned Maoist organisation CPI(M) from Latehar district on Thursday.

The two have been identified as Sanjeevan and Kundan, who carried rewards of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

According to sources, the two commanders along with around 20 of their cadres fled the area last year during Operation Octopus, jointly run by the police and security forces at Buddha Pahad, a stronghold of Maoists in Jharkhand.

The police had received information that the two were active in different areas of Latehar district to unite Maoist supporters.

The police have not officially confirmed their arrest yet.

Both the commanders are residents of Latehar's Matlaong and have over 20 cases registered against them in other districts apart from Latehar, including Palamu and Chatra.

