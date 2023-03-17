Two meat vendors thrashed by 7 men, including three Delhi Police personnel

New Delhi, March 17 Seven men, including three police personnel, were booked for thrashing and robbing two meat vendors in Delhi's Anand Vihar area, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on March 7 when the two meat vendors were travelling in their car and hit a scooter. However, the FIR was registered three days later, on March 10, even though the victims (meat vendors) had approached the police immediately.

According to FIR, on March 7, Nawab was headed home in his car with his cousin Shoaib when he hit a scooter near Anand Vihar.

"They were carrying meat in the car. The scooter driver demanded Rs 4,000 in damages from them. Just then a PCR van arrived there and one of the policemen took Rs 2,500 from the meat suppliers and gave it to the scooter driver. The policeman then demanded Rs 15,000 from the meat suppliers and threatened to take them to the police station if they did not pay up," the FIR read.

Nawab, who supplies meat to the Ghazipur slaughterhouse and is a resident of Mustafabad, alleged the policemen in the PCR van called four other people and took them to an isolated spot.

"The duo was confined and thrashed by the accused, who also tried to cut their hands with a knife. The accused also urinated on their faces and threatened to kill them. The policemen also accused them of slaughtering cows and threatened to dump their bodies in a drain after killing them," the FIR stated.

"A total of Rs 25,500 were extorted by the policemen from the victims," the FIR added.

As per the medical report, the victims sustained injuries on their limbs and back.

A senior police official said that an investigation in the matter is underway and all facts are being verified.

The official said that the three policemen, one of them an assistant sub-inspector, have been suspended.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor