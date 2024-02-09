Two men shot dead in Delhi, probe underway

New Delhi, Feb 9 Two men were shot and critically wounded in a saloon in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday, and succumbed to their injuries in hospital, police said.

A senior official said that a PCR call was received at Najafgarh police station wherein the caller informed that firing had taken place at a saloon at Indra Park, Pillar No 80.

"Also, a call was received at Mohan Garden police station regarding two person being admitted to hospital with gun shot injuries, the official said, adding that both persons, namely Sonu and Ashish, have succumbed to their injuries.

"The crime and FSL teams have been deputed to reach scene of crime and further investigation is going on," the official said.

