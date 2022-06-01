Two shot dead over dispute during Manda Puja in Ranchi's Chanho

Two persons were shot dead in Chanho village of Jharkhand's Ranchi in the wee hours of Wednesday following a dispute between two groups while an orchestra performance was underway during Manda Puja.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Sahu (24), and Abhay Sahu (23).

Ranchi rural Superintendent of Police Naushad Alam said, "A Manda pooja was organized by villagers followed by an orchestra in Ramdaga village without informing the local police station, Chanho."

Alam further informed that during the orchestra performance, at about 3 am, a quarrel took place between two groups, wherein shots were fired.

One another person has also been injured in the incident and is presently undergoing treatment.

According to police, one accused has been identified, and efforts are being made to nab him.

( With inputs from ANI )

