Two terror associates arrested with arms, ammunition in J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar, Dec 22 Two terror associates were arrested by joint forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said that a team of joint forces, including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police arrested two terror associates on Saturday in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore sub-division from whose possession arms and ammunition were recovered.

“During a search operation, a joint team of the 32 RR, 92 Battalion of CRPF and J&K Police arrested two individuals in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore sub-division. They have been identified as Abdul Rashid Bhat and Sajad Ismail Hurra. A pistol, five 9mm rounds, two grenades and Rs 10,600 in cash were recovered from their possession,” officials said.

Security forces have started an aggressive campaign against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the security forces to go all-out against the terror ecosystem to wipe it out completely from the union territory.

The orders from the Lt Governor came after the terrorists carried out some dastardly attacks immediately after the peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in the UT.

On October 20, two terrorists, a foreign mercenary and a local terrorist fired indiscriminately inside the workers' camp of an infrastructure company in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

Seven civilians, including six non-local workers and a local doctor, were killed in the Gagangir terror attack.

On October 24, terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg ski resort. Three soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the attack.

On November 2, terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre (TRC) in Srinagar. A woman, the mother of three children, was killed and nine other civilians were injured in the Sunday Market grenade attack.

