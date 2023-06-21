Two transgenders among four murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 21 Four persons, including two transgenders, were bludgeoned to death in two double murder cases in Hyderabad on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

In both the cases, the assailants used stones to kill their victims, said police.

Two transgenders, aged between 25 to 30 years, were murdered under the limits of Tappachabutra police station around 1 a.m. The killers hit the victims with stones. The police also found stab injuries.

The deceased were identified as Yousuf alias Dolly and Riyaz alias Sophia. Prima evidence showed the reason was illegal intimacy, said Hyderabad Southwest zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Khare

"Accordingly we are identifying the suspects and doing the interrogation," he said.

In another incident, two men sleeping on a footpath were bludgeoned to death by unidentified persons in the Kattedan area under the limits of Mailardevpally police station.

