Two UP cops suspended for custodial death

Gonda (UP), Sep 15 Two policemen, including a Station Officer (SO), were suspended on Thursday after a contractual employee of the power department died in police custody.

Police sources said that on the complaint of the victim's father, a case on the charges of murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was also lodged against SO Tej Pratap Singh.

According to reports, Dev Yadav, 22, who worked as a lineman on contractual basis, was picked up by the police on Wednesday night in connection with a murder of a quack in Nawabganj area.

Dev's father Ram Baran has alleged that his son was taken in a room at the police station for interrogation and after sometime, the SO said that the health of the accused has deteriorated.

Police sources said that Dev was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead after which the family members accused the police for murder.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar has suspended SO Tej Pratap Singh and in-charge of Special Operations Group (SOG) Amit Yadav and also ordered an inquiry against them.

