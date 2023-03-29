Two wanted criminals evading trials held in Delhi
By IANS | Published: March 29, 2023 10:06 PM 2023-03-29T22:06:04+5:30 2023-03-29T22:25:17+5:30
New Delhi, March 29 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police said on Wednesday that it has arrested two ...
New Delhi, March 29 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police said on Wednesday that it has arrested two wanted criminals who were evading court trials in a number of cases and had non-bailable warrants isused against them.
According to a senior police officer, the accused have been identified as Krishna alias Kinna and Ravi alias Pappy.
"We got a tip-off that Kinna, who is wanted in several criminal cases, would come to Singhalpur village in Shalimar Bagh. A trap was laid which led to his arrest," the officer said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app