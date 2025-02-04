UCC in Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel Govt Appoints Panel to Draft Uniform Civil Code

The Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government appointed a panel on Tuesday, February 4, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, to frame guidelines for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

The panel, comprising former apex court judge Ranjana Desai and five members, is most likely to submit a report within 45 days on the implementation plan. This comes after the Uttarakhand government successfully implemented UCC guidelines in the state for regulating live-in relationships and triple talaq on January 27.

The guidelines issued required a live-in relationship couple to fill out a 16-page form and obtain a certificate from a religious leader showing they are eligible to marry if they so choose.