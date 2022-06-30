Udaipur beheading: Rajasthan CM appeals for peace, says no criminal will be spared

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people to help maintain law and order in the state and assured that no criminal will be spared irrespective of any religion or community.

His remarks come after tension in the state over the murder of a tailor on June 28 by two men in Udaipur.

The Chief Minister termed the incident as very unfortunate and assured that the state government is working diligently to maintain law and order.

"Rajasthan is known for communal cordiality and harmony. The example of brotherhood and unity here is given all over the country. A youth has been brutally murdered in Udaipur on June 28, 2022, which is very unfortunate. The state government is working diligently to maintain law and order," Gehlot said.

He further said that the local police have registered the case under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act-1967 (UAPA) and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code read Section 153 A, 153 B, 295 A 452 and 35.

"Simultaneously, a SIT was formed for a detailed investigation of the incident. Quick arrest of both the main accused has been done with the promptness of the police. In the preliminary investigation, it has come to the fore that the accused are related to foreign organizations. Hence this incident is being investigated by the NIA. State's Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operation Group (ATS & SOG) have been directed to extend full cooperation in the investigation being conducted by NIA," he added.

"I want to assure the people of the state that no matter how big the criminal may be and of any religion or community, he will not be spared under any circumstances. We are committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state," the Chief Minister said.

He also urged religious leaders, public representatives of the people and social activists to appeal to people to ensure peace in the society.

"The people of the state should not be misled by the anti-social elements who create unrest and spoil the atmosphere. In order not to create an atmosphere of fear and unrest in society, do not broadcast any such material and video on other platforms including social media. I humbly appeal to the people of the state that everyone should fulfill their responsibility in maintaining law and order and peace and if you have any information or information about disturbing peace and harmony, then definitely inform it by calling on 100/101," he added.

Rajasthan Police on Wednesday had said that the main accused involved in the killing of the tailor in Udaipur were in touch with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and one of them had also gone to Karachi in Pakistan in 2014 to visit the organisation.

Kanhaiya Lal a tailor was hacked to death inside his shop in Udaipur by two men in broad daylight on June 28 for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. The beheading had sparked public outrage across the country.

Upon the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the murder, officials said. The anti-terror agency has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior NIA official toldrequesting anonymity.

A four-member NIA team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officers reached Udaipur last night and began its investigation.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area on June 28. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

Notably, Kanhaiya had also filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats. The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Section 144 has also been imposed for a month in Udaipur.

A state-wide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals in the state to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor