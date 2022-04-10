UGC-NET exam to be held in June 2022

The next University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) exam will be conducted in the first or second week of June by this year, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed on Sunday.

However, the date of the UGC-NET exam (for the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022) has not been disclosed yet. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar wrote "For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates."

( With inputs from ANI )

