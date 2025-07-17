UGC NET June 2025 Result Date Announced; Know How to Check Your Scorecard at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the results for the UGC NET June 2025 cycle will be released on July 22. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once the results are published. The UGC NET exam was held from June 25 to June 29 for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test mode across multiple cities. The provisional answer key was issued on July 5, and candidates were allowed to submit objections between July 6 and July 8. These objections were reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge was found valid, the answer key was updated for all candidates. The final result will be prepared using the revised answer key.

NTA clarified that no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their challenge. The final answer key determined by experts will be considered final.

How to Check UGC NET June 2025 Result

1. Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the ‘UGC NET June 2025 Result’ link in the public notice section

3. Log in using your application number and password or date of birth

4. View and download your result

5. Take a printout for future reference

Marking Scheme

Candidates receive two marks for each correct answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses, and unanswered questions carry no marks. If a question is found to be incorrect, full marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted it.

The UGC NET exam determines eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.