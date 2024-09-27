Ujjain: Wall Collapse Outside Mahakal Temple, 2 Killed Many Trapped Amid Heavy Rain In Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video)

A wall at Gate Number Four of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain collapsed during heavy rainfall on Friday evening, leading to injuries and fatalities. Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma confirmed that two people lost their lives in the incident. Rescue teams acted quickly to evacuate the injured, who were taken to the district hospital, while relief efforts continued amid the ongoing downpour.

The collapse happened near the home of Jyotishacharya Pandit Anand Shankar Vyas, Several vendors are trapped. Eyewitnesses reported that many people were seeking shelter from the rain near the wall when it suddenly fell.

One eyewitness recounted, “It was pouring, and we were huddled under our umbrellas at Gate Number Four when the wall came crashing down. Two women and a child were trapped under the rubble, but we couldn’t tell how many others were hurt.” Sohanlal, whose wife Sharda Bai is receiving treatment at the hospital, shared his experience: “I was setting up a shop in front of Gate Number Four when the rain picked up, and out of nowhere, the wall collapsed. Seven people, including my wife, were buried under the debris. Thankfully, she was rescued and taken to the hospital.”

The total number of people affected by the collapse is still unclear, but rescue operations are ongoing. Teams are working tirelessly to clear the debris and ensure everyone’s safety.