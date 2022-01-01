U'khand govt to hold programs in assembly constituencies on January 7 to promote its schemes

The Uttarakhand government will organise programs in all assembly constituencies simultaneously on January 7 to promote its public welfare schemes.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Uttarakhand Government on Friday said that the program will be addressed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Arrangements for a live telecast of the program will be made at all the venues through LEDs. The programs to be held in the assembly constituencies will be presided over by the regional MLA. A committee of Deputy District Magistrates and other officers concerned has also been formed for the successful conduct of the event.

In connection with this event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday evening reviewed a high level meeting with officials of the government through video conferencing and directed them to include in it if any scheme is to be inaugurated or the foundation stone is to be laid in the respective assembly constituencies.

Uttarakhand will go for assembly polls in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor